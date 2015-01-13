Lawn and Garden – Compost

Gary: Today on your Lawn & Garden we’re compost. Thinking about fertilizing your lawn? Well, you can get a lot of artificial fertilizers but John says go the natural way.

John: Well, we have an organic product. It has chicken manure in it. It has cottonseed meal. Nitrogen. All kind of different things in it. And it’s all broken down, ready to go in the garden. My whole garden that’s what it consists of and everything is growing in it. That’s great.

If you want to top dress a lawn, you can. If you have some low areas you can put it in. Flower beds, anything like that works excellent. You can work it in with your existing soil or just by itself, but it’s better to work it with the existing soil it will hold moisture better. For planting your Azaleas, Camellias, all that…Fantastic! Natural fertilizer like chicken manure is in there also. It has many other things and it works great!

GARY: Is it a good thing to have maybe in case you’re worried about burning your plant with fertilizer?

JOHN: You definitely cannot burn anything with this. It’s all natural and cannot burn.

For more tips and previous episodes, log on to KLFY.com, click on Lawn and Garden, Brought to you by Chastant Brothers, incorporated on Pinhook Road in Lafayette.