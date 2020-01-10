Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lawmakers grill CEOs of U.S. voting equipment companies on preparations for the 2020 election

News

by: Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The CEOs of the three biggest U.S. voting equipment manufacturers testified before the House Administration Committee Thursday, where lawmakers said they wanted to know how they are preparing for the presidential election in November.

California Democrat, Zoe Lofgren, said more than 100 million registered voters rely on the companies to protect their voting machines and employees from foreign interference.

“We learned in Special Counsel Muellers report that Russian counterintelligence officers targeted employees of voting technology companies,” Lofgren said.

CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, John Poulos, said his company wants to make sure that doesn’t happen this November. He explained that every employee at Dominion who works with the voting machines must pass a yearly background check and complete cyber security awareness training.

Additionally, lawmakers raised concerns over where the voting machines and their components are made. Illinois Republican Congressman Rodney Davis said the machines should be made in the U.S.

“We want to protect our elections, we want to make sure your machines are unhackable,” he urged Poulos and the other CEOs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories