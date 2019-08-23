37th Annual Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival

Once again it is Zydeco Season, a time to celebrate and experience Creole culture, zydeco music and the land. Make your plans to come to The Original in the Zydeco Capital of the World, Opelousas, and the Annual Original SWLA Zydeco Music Festival where it all began.

Celebrating our 37 th Annual the event showcases the best in zydeco music, featuring seven leading musical artists. This year, the festival pays tribute to The Best in Traditional Zydeco Bands. Feature Artist “Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie”; Lil Nate and Zydeco Big Timers; Boogie, Nathan Williams & Zydeco Cha Cha’s Step Rideau and Zydeco Outlaws and many others. The event takes place on Labor Day weekend, First Friday Night August 30, 2019. Kick-Off Dance Evangeline Downs, Jeremy Fruge & the Zydeco Hot Boyz & DJ Troy Dee at 9:00pm – Until; then Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Zydeco / Yambilee Festival Grounds Highway 190, (1939 W. Landry, Opelousas). We start the day at 8:30A.M. To 12:00 O’clock Midnight—or until we’re done! Come enjoy the Big Zydeco Parade, Accordion Contest for Young Artist, lots of arts,

crafts, great traditional foods and Creole Fun – and bring the whole family! The Zydeco Festival is also a wonderful place to have a family reunion.

If you want to start your day early—Big Zydeco Parade passes through Downtown Opelousas, to the Zydeco Breakfast at the Courthouse Square featuring – Mike Broussard & Nu Edition 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Then all roads lead to Yambilee Festival Grounds (1939 W. Landry Street where you’ll be warmed up for the SWLA Zydeco Music Festival! More information at cityofopelousas.com, cajuntravel.com and www.zydeco.org or join us at Facebook – SWLA

Zydeco Music Festival Festival rules, no ice chests, no glass containers, no BBQ pits, and no open flame burners are allowed. For more information: (337)290-6048, www.zydeco.org or LouisianaTravel.com. This event is sponsored by SW LA Zydeco Music Festival Foundation, Lafayette Convention & Visitors Center, St Landry Parish Tourism, City Of Opelousas Tourism and Evangeline Downs.

Admission: Gate tickets $15, 12 years and under $5,

