Lake Charles mother arrested for breastfeeding on meth

A Lake Charles woman has been arrested and jailed after deputies say she admitted she breastfed her baby girl while using meth.

According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Detectives, 32-year-old Latoya N. Rideau faces charges of 2nd degree cruelty to a juvenile; possession of CDS II; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of CDS in the presence of a juvenile; introduction of contraband into a penal institution; and obstruction of justice.

On September 26, deputies say they responded to a call at a local hospital in reference to a possible cruelty to a juvenile.

When they arrived, deputies’ say, they were advised by hospital staff that a 16-month-old baby had tested positive for methamphetamines.

During the investigation detectives spoke with the baby’s mother who they say admitted she was using meth while breastfeeding the girl.

She was also found to be in possession of a bag of meth and drug paraphernalia in her hands and bra, detectives said.

Rideau was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

She has a bond of $12,000.

No additional information was released about the baby.