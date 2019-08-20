Lafayette woman arrested for terrorizing

A woman has been arrested after a terrorizing threat at Dr. Raphael Baranco Elementary School Monday morning.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Raylin James is facing terrorizing charges stemming from an incident which prompted Tuesday’s closure of the elementary school.

James is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $75,000 bond. She has a court date scheduled for Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the incident stemmed from threats made against specific students at the school.



