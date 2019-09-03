Lafayette woman arrested, accused of running over boyfriend with unrestrained infant in car

A Lafayette woman was arrested Monday after police say she allegedly struck a male victim with a vehicle.

The incident occurred on Crescent Street in Breaux Bridge, according to Police Chief Rollie Cantu.

21-year-old Maggen Dunbar is accused of striking the victim who police would only identify as her child’s father.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, Cantu said.

At the time of the incident, Cantu said, the couple’s 1-year-old child was inside the vehicle, unrestrained.

Police also found that she was driving under suspension, with no insurance and with a stolen license plate on the vehicle.

Dunbar was arrested and transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and charged with attempted second degree murder, illegal possession of stolen things, child restraint system, driving under suspension, and no insurance.