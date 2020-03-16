1  of  2
Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity Governor Edwards orders Louisiana schools closed until April 13
Lafayette to impose curfew for minors, start screenings at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory appeared on KPEL this afternoon to give a preview of this afternoon’s press conference. Guillory announced he will be imposing a curfew for minors from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the parish. He is also closing all gyms, health clubs and city golf courses.

However, he pointed out that gas stations and grocery stores are not closing.

Guillory also said drive-thru testing for the coronavirus will start Wednesday at the Cajundome.

We expect these points to be more fleshed out in today’s press conference from City Hall at 3:30 p.m.

