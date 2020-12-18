Lafayette Schools help 1st year teachers through trying times

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Under a new initiative created by Superintendent Irma Trosclair, first-year LPSS teachers are receiving additional training and guidance to help them through common challenges.
This Teacher Support Initiative brings together peer support, special training sessions, educational best practices as well as classroom management strategies to help create a solid foundation for teacher success. Teachers are also assigned support coaches at their school who can help them with questions or concerns throughout their first year. Superintendent Trosclair adds, “When teachers are new to the profession or to our district, there is always a period of adjustment.
The goal of this program is to provide new teachers with a supportive network and resources that will help set them up for success now and in the future. The reality of being in a classroom and being responsible for children is immense and at times can feel overwhelming. It is comforting to know that as a new teacher, you are not the only one facing challenges.”
One of the ways the TSI serves teachers is by bringing in outside experts to work directly with these new recruits. Recently, Annette Breaux, an expert in teacher induction, led an information session at L.J. Alleman Middle School for TSI participants. A former classroom teacher and curriculum coordinator, Breaux is known for having developed Louisiana FIRST, a statewide induction program for new teachers.
Through small-group sessions and online video, Breaux shared with LPSS teachers a number
common-sense answers to universal teaching challenges. Her approach is designed to help newer
teachers feel more effective and confident in the classroom — avoiding common pitfalls that can
discourage those just starting out. She also discussed how they can incorporate technology into their
lessons and tips for using social media appropriately.