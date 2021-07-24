Lafayette Police investigate shooting, man found with fatal gunshot wounds

Lafayette Police investigate a man found sitting in a car after being shot.
Police say around 12:36 a.m. on Saturday officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
The victim was located within the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Throughway.
LPD information officer Cpl. Bridgette Dugas reports that the victim was taken a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.