Lafayette Police investigate shooting, man found with fatal gunshot wounds

Lafayette Police investigate a man found sitting in a car after being shot.

Police say around 12:36 a.m. on Saturday officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The victim was located within the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Throughway.

LPD information officer Cpl. Bridgette Dugas reports that the victim was taken a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.