Lafayette Police searching for suspect in Kart Ranch vandalism

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are looking for a group of vandals — three of which are children — who vandalized an arcade game at Kart Ranch Thursday.

Sgt. Paul Mouton of the Lafayette Police Department said the Kart Ranch owners did provide video surveillance footage, which detectives are using for leads.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Kart Ranch explained that they’ve already had to deal with the state’s COVID-19-related closure and limited occupancy restrictions, making Thursday’s vandalism particularly tough.

“A man decided to violently vandalize one of our arcade games and steal numerous ticket rolls from it,” states the post. “He was accompanied by a group of adults, teens and children. Not only was this game damaged to the point of being unplayable and will require expensive repairs, but three CHILDREN in their group not only witnessed this reprehensible act but were part of the theft. The teens and adults were literally clapping and cheering them on.”

Owners say they will definitely press charges against those responsible.

If you have any information on the vandalism, call Lafayette Police at (337) 291-8600.