LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Saturday morning Lafayette Police investigate a shooting

According to Lafayette Police Information Officer, Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit officers responded to a convenience store in the 800 block of North University Avenue around 2:26 a.m. .

It’s reported that the LPD received reports of a shooting.

Once police arrived, officers noticed a parked vehicle had damage caused by gunshots. Through the investigation it was learned that multiple males were involved in a altercation which lead to several gunshots being fired.

Benoit confirms there were no reported injuries and the investigation is on going.