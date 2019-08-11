Lafayette Police on scene of shooting in Truman Neighborhood

Lafayette Police say one person appears to have suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Truman neighborhood.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on M.L.K. AT Town Home Drive.

Public Information Officer Bridgette Dugas said when officers arrived they found the victim with a single gun shot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Dugas said the victim was not cooperating with police on details of the shooting.

So far, no suspects have been arrested.