Lafayette Police: Man steals woman’s wallet from purse while she’s distracted by female accomplice

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are warning the public after a female shopper was distracted at Albertsons by two suspects, and had her wallet stolen.

According to police, it happened Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at the Ambassador Caffery Store near Kaliste Saloom Road.

Police said a female suspect distracted the victim while a male suspect removed the victim’s wallet from her purse.

The suspects then fled to a nearby Target and made a purchase with the stolen credit card, police said.

Still images have been released of both suspects, and police are asking the public to come forward with information if you can help police to identify them.