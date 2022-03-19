LAFAYETTE, La, (KLFY) – In the early morning hours around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Lafayette Police respond to reports of shots being fired in the 300 block of Donlon Avenue.

According to LPD Information Officer, Sr. Cpl. Matthew J Benoit when officers arrived on scene there were no victims but several vehicles had been hit with bullets.

During the investigation it was learned that one male victim was shot and received medical treatment at a local hospital.

Lafayette Police reports the victim was brought to the hospital by private means. The victim suffered a graze wound to the upper body. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.