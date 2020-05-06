Lafayette Police called to large crowd gathered outside Pedro’s restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police responded Tuesday to a large crowd gathered in the parking lot of Pedro’s on Ambassador Caffery.

The crowd appeared to be gathered for a Cinco de Mayo party that featured a live band.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin confirmed with News 10 that police were dispatched to the restaurant following multiple reports that the parking lot was packed with people under tents with tables.

The governor’s order still make dining in restaurants off limits and there is to be no service to outside tables, such as filling drinks and taking orders, to limit physical contact.

Tables must also be spaced 6 feet apart.

Griffin said after speaking with the manager, and observing the area the restaurant was found to be in compliance with the revised stay at home order that loosened restrictions on restaurants.

He said one bartender was found in violation for not wearing a mask.

As of 8:25 p.m. more people were still arriving in cars.