LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police have arrested a man who they say tried to rape a woman when he jumped into the back seat of her vehicle at the Circle K gas station on Moss Street.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said Damonta Anderson, 19, of Opelousas, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count first degree rape, one count aggravated kidnapping and two counts attempted first degree murder.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with $1.1M bond.

Last month, a Lafayette woman with claims of attempted rape by a man who jumped into her vehicle at a gas station near Simcoe and Moss Streets, posted her story on her @_dalovelywoman Instagram account.

She said she was able to escape her alleged attacker by jumping out of her moving vehicle, and immediately notifying police.

In her story, she told her followers that the suspect said he had been following her on Instagram and that “dudes like him don’t get a chance to be with girls like me.”

She said Anderson then began assaulting her, repeatedly hitting her in the head with his weapon.

“I might save someone’s life right now, I’m terrified scared for my life. I went to a gas station to pump gas and when I finished pumping my gas I drove off and a dude put a gun to my head,” part of the story read.

“He told me in order for him to let me go I would have to sleep with him.”

After the story went viral and police corroborated the events on the social media video, a full investigation began, Green said.

After weeks of reviewing surveillance video and speaking with multiple people, police identified Anderson as the suspect.

He was arrested without incident.