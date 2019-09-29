Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl has been missing since Friday and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Markena Miller was last seen near her home Friday night.

She is described as 5’2″ and 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say Miller is an endangered runaway.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.