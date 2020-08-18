Lafayette Parish School System updates reopening plans

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System is releasing updated details regarding the Learn Lafayette reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Significant changes have been made especially related to students in grades PreK-5 who will begin in the blended learning model on September 8 and quickly transition to attending school in person five days a week beginning September 14 for grades 1-5 and PreK on September 21. Grades 6-12 will begin alternating days on September 8th. No timeframe has been given on when they will transition to 5 days a week of classes. Changes have also been made to the school calendar and magnet academy transportation.



The updated district document details the phase-dependent strategic plan for providing education to the districts 32,000+ students, while prioritizing staff and student safety. School-based plans will

work under the umbrella of this district guidance. All of the plans will be adjusted depending on the status of COVID-19 in the community and direction received from the Louisiana Department of Education, Louisiana Department of Health, and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

Additional questions that are not directly addressed in the new school

year plan, you can click here to submit questions.

