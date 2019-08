Lafayette Parish will receive $2.4 million to widen the Coulee lle des Cannes in Scott, part of a federally funded effort to increase flood protection during heavy rains.

The money, announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards, comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. FEMA is making $14.2 million available for Louisiana projects, including the Scott coulee.

Read more here.