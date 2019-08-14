Lafayette Parish goes back to school Thursday; new changes included canceled bus text notification, dress code and hair styles

The Lafayette Parish School System’s transportation department has unveiled a new method of notifying parents and students of cancellations in bus schedules.

A new mobile text service will alert families when a school bus has been cancelled for the day.

Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Gardner says to ensure that everyone receives the messages, parents are reminded to use the new J-call system to update all cell phone numbers.

Parents are also encouraged to include the numbers of their high school students with cell phones.

Additionally, there are some slight changes to the school dress code.

Joggers, wind suits, gym shorts, leggings, jeans, jeggings, joggers, or sweat pants are not allowed.

The Parent/Teacher handbook also states that unnatural hair colors are not allowed, with unnatural defined as not naturally occurring on people. Also, extremes in hairstyles that are deemed distracting to the learning environment are not permitted.

LPSS Parent, Student handbook