Lafayette Parish election officials predict high voter turnout for runoff Saturday

Election officials in Lafayette Parish predict, based on their experience, that there will be a high voter turnout. The gubernatorial race, and the race for Lafayette mayor-president, are expected to bring voters to the polls.

“We would love full voter participation, but past performance indicates where we’re going. It looks like we’re going to be at 47% or 48% in Lafayette Parish,” said Louis Perret, clerk of court for Lafayette Parish.

Perret says there will be nearly 800 people working the election Saturday.

“We’re on par tomorrow, if it goes above 50%, this would equate to a presidential eleciton turnout, which is the highest of all turn out,” said Perret.

Perret says the voting machine have been delivered to the 128 precincts. The machines will remain under lock and key until they are set up and activated. Each voting machine has a memory card. The cards will be collected by precinct officials after the polls close. Then, the votes will be counted, in coordination with the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters office.

Charlene Menard is the registrar for the Lafayette Parish. She says her staff continues to prepare for the runoff election.

“A lot of parishes have put in a lot of hours since the primary,” said Menard. “There’s such a struck time between the primary election and the general runoff, and all the paperwork that has to be done. We’ve been staying here until 9 o’clock.”

