Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette native Tyler Shelvin key to LSU’s defensive success

News

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

One of the key storylines in Monday’s national championship game between Clemson and LSU is the ability of the Tigers defensive line to stop the Clemson running game.

That falls on Northside and Notre Dame High product and sophomore LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, who says he’s up for the challenge.

“It’s gonna be a good matchup,” Shelvin says. “It’s gonna be tough, but nothing too big that we can’t handle. We’re all solid up front. We always scream ‘nothing between the tackles.’ We block out the noise. It’s just another step that we gotta get over.”

“He has really come along,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says. “He’s a force. The thing about Tyler is that he’s still learning, still developing. To get a guy that big and that quick is very odd. He’s one of the most athletic linemen we’ve had here in a while.”

Tyler tells KLFY being the “Dancing Bear,” as his teammates call him, is his greatest asset. He looks forward to displaying those moves on Monday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Crowley

48°F Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories