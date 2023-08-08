LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The mother of a girl killed and boy injured in a shooting Saturday morning is speaking out.

Jowanna Christina tragically lost her daughter Kaci, 2, in the shooting. Christina expressed he sadness in a facebook post saying,

“Kaci will never get to experience a first day of school, a first boyfriend, elementary, middle or high school activities. I won’t get to walk my daughter down the aisle in her wedding dress or buy her first tampons. I’ll never get the mommy daughter dates . I’ll never be able to give her womanly advice.”

A balloon release and candle vigil will take place tomorrow at Simcoe/General Marshall Street. The family ask that balloons be yellow and white colored and biodegradable.

Christina’s son, Kaisyn, who was also injured in the shooting had surgery on Monday.

A friend of the family has created a GoFundMe to help assist the family with funeral arrangements.