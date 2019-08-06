Lafayette Mayor-President, local leaders, White House officials meeting Wednesday on opportunity zones

Mayor President Joel Robideaux, other local elected leaders and White House staffers are participating in a daylong discussion Wednesday on Lafayette opportunity zones.

Among the reps the White House is sending Scott Turner, director of the White House Council on Opportunity and Revitalization.

Opportunity zones are described as low-income areas where developers can receive tax breaks and incentives.

The group is expected to convene at 8:00 am at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center and then take a bus ride to the UL Lafayette Student Union.

Throughout the day, education leaders and local elected officials will have a series of round table discussions on the opportunity zones.

Those discussions will be followed by an Opportunity Zone Driving Tour throughout the city with stops at the University Place Apartments, the Old Federal Court House, CGI, WAITR, Lauras Restaurant, Bottle Arts Lofts, Madeline Cove Development and then ending at the Lafayette City-Parish Hall.