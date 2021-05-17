Lafayette Mayor President Josh Guillory orders citywide curfew “beginning immediately”

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Late Monday evening, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory ordered a citywide curfew for Lafayette “beginning immediately” until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.

The curfew imposed by the Mayor’s order shall not apply to essential workers, including working media.

“Beginning immediately a curfew is in effect for Lafayette Parish until 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, if conditions improve. Severe weather and continued rainfall are expected over the next several days, which could cause prolonged flooding and hazardous conditions throughout the parish,” Guillory said.

“Residents should take steps to protect life and property and avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, vehicles that drive through flooded roadways not only risk getting stuck, but could also push water into nearby homes,” he said.

For the latest updates on road closures and other information visit www.lafayettela.gov.