Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is in quarantine after having close contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.
Guillory’s office said that the mayor is not exhibiting symptoms and that he will remain in quarantine until Saturday, January 16 at minimum, with two negative tests, 48 hours apart.
“Mayor-President Guillory has had no symptoms and an initial COVID-19 test administered Tuesday night was negative. Guillory will be tested again prior to returning to City-Parish Hall,” a press release stated.
Citizens are urged to follow the advice of their medical providers, follow CDC guidelines, continue to social distance and wear masks when indoors and social distancing is not possible.