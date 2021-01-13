Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

(KLFY)- Three months, Cecelia Harris says no money, no answers, and no help.

“I'm frustrated. I've worked my whole life. All I want to do is get answers and my unemployment,” Harris continues.

Everyday, she explains, she is on the phone hoping to get someone to answer her questions about her unemployment payments and account.

“I email them everyday. 100 times since November. I stay on the phone for 3 to 4 hours,” adds Harris.

Ava Dejoie with Louisiana Workforce Commission says staff members are now working nights and weekends to help with the influx of unemployment requirements and claims.

Dejoie explains, “We know we have hold times. We are asking for patience. Each one has to log in because each claim is different and meets different circumstances.”

As for Harris says she won't give up.

She is looking for employment daily as she says the bills are beginning to pile up.

“My husband has to pay everything. I need to pay my car. I need to pay my light. I want to keep them on,” says Harris.

In light of wait times, Dejoie says the workforce commission is working hard to get needs met.