Lafayette mayor-president candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar out-raises opponents

Carlee Alm-Labar holds a significant fundraising lead over her opponents running to be Lafayette’s next mayor-president, according to disclosures released Thursday.

The five candidates for mayor-president — Alm-Labar, Josh Guillory, Nancy Marcotte, Simone Champagne and Carlos Harvin  were required to file their first campaign finance disclosures for this year’s election Thursday.

Alm-LaBar, who registered as a no-party voter and was first to announce her candidacy early this spring, has raised $270,000 in donations in her six-month campaign with an average donation amount of about $513.

Republican Simone Champagne, a former state legislator and current chief administrative officer of Youngsville, has raised about $44,000, with an average donation of about $960. Republican Josh Guillory, a local attorney, has collected about $41,000 since announcing plans to run for the office in April, averaging about $470 per donation.

Reports from Democrat Carlos Harvin, a minister, and Republican Nancy Marcotte, a local realtor, were not available Thursday from the state board of ethics.

To read more on this story go to the Daily Advertiser by clicking here.


