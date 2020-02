(UL ATHLETICS) - Trailing by three with 14 seconds remaining, Louisiana had a chance to force overtime but could not get its 3-point attempt to fall as the Ragin' Cajuns dropped a heartbreaker to top-ranked Troy, 67-64, on Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana (13-9, 6-5 SBC) could not have asked for a better defensive showing after holding Troy to under 70 points, just the second time the Trojans have been held under 70 this season. The Ragin' Cajuns also forced 19 turnovers, which was turned into 22 points on the offensive side of the court.