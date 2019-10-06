Lafayette man shot on Ginger Street Saturday night

LAFAYETTE, LA — Lafayette Police responded to a man shot on Ginger Street at 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

Corporal Bridget Dugas says police found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital and is listed as stable. Dugas concluded there is no suspect at this time.

KLFY found a car that had bullet holes in the front windshield, radiator, and a flat front driver side tire.

The driver of the car told KLFY, that a gunman inside a car fired multiple rounds and that a 20-year-old man was hit in the leg. The witness says she was in the car at the time with her daughter and granddaughter who is under a year old. Her glasses were seemingly fractured by the glass which burst from her front windshield.

The woman at the wheel said she has never seen this violence before inside the neighborhood. She and her family were seemingly unhurt, but they told KLFY that their car was awaiting a tow truck.