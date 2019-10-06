Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette man shot on Ginger Street Saturday night

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA — Lafayette Police responded to a man shot on Ginger Street at 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

Corporal Bridget Dugas says police found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital and is listed as stable. Dugas concluded there is no suspect at this time.

KLFY found a car that had bullet holes in the front windshield, radiator, and a flat front driver side tire.

The driver of the car told KLFY, that a gunman inside a car fired multiple rounds and that a 20-year-old man was hit in the leg. The witness says she was in the car at the time with her daughter and granddaughter who is under a year old. Her glasses were seemingly fractured by the glass which burst from her front windshield.

The woman at the wheel said she has never seen this violence before inside the neighborhood. She and her family were seemingly unhurt, but they told KLFY that their car was awaiting a tow truck.

Bullet hole found on Ginger St. car windshield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar