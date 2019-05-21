Lafayette man pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 26-year-old Lafayette man is facing up to 10 years in prison for pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.

Jarius T. Carson, 26, pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays.

According to the guilty plea, a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputy encountered Carson on June 6, 2018, in the parking lot of a Scott apartment complex.

The deputy saw Carson run towards a vehicle and place an object in the vehicle’s wheel well. The deputy caught up with Carson and arrested him.

Carson acknowledged that the loaded Cobra .380- caliber semi-automatic pistol found in the wheel well of the car belonged to him.

Carson was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of a firearm in state court on August 17, 2010.

Under federal law, a felon is not allowed to possess firearms and ammunition. Carson faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Summerhays set the sentencing date for August 23, 2019.