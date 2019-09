A Lafayette man is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Police arrested 20-year old Xavier D. Andrews on Sunday.

Police say he’s accused of shooting a gun at another man in the 600 block of Knollwood Circle. It happened earlier this month at an apartment complex in the area.

Police say during the shooting, the suspect struck an apartment and a parked vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Andrews is being held in the Lafayette Parish Jail.