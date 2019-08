A Lafayette man is behind bars and facing seven counts of attempted first degree murder.

Gage Taylor, 25, is accused of shooting into a home in Lafayette last month. Police say Taylor was shooting at the home on the 300 block of Odile Street where his children and their mother were staying. Two other adults were also inside at the time of the shooting.

Taylor was arrested in Carencro without incident. He’s being held in the Lafayette Parish jail on no bond.