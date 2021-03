This years’ garage sale is scheduled to take place on March 13th from the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day will include live music, food stands, drink specials, crawfish, face painting and fun for the whole family!

All booth registration fees will be donated to Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana.

To reserve your spot for $10, call (337) 236-3532 or visit Lafayettejockeylot.com