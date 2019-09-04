Lafayette home set on fire after burglary

The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating a burglary followed by an arson at a home in the 300 block of Joan Street.

The fire started around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames venting through the front windows.

Officials say they were able to confirm that an elderly man who lived at the home was out of state visiting a relative.

It was determined that the fire originated in the bedroom and that the cause of the fire was intentional.

Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said the home was burglarized prior to the fire being set.

Trahan is asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716 or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.