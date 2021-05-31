American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

Lafayette, La ( KLFY)- The community gathered around the veterans section at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, paying their respect to those who put their lives on the line for the United States.

The program consisted of words of encouragement, the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute from the Acadiana Veterans honor guards.

Jim Webber says he’s honored to be able to be apart of todays ceremony.

“I think it’s the most important thing we can do today is to honor those people and the families because they were just as much of a member of that service as the deceased one.”

The Gauthier family spent their morning honoring those killed in action as well.

Douglas Gauthier says attending the ceremony is a family tradition.

“It’s the least we can do. Being that none of us are in the military this is just our way to serve our nation.”

For the Gauthier family today is about remembering those who selflessly put their lives on the line for our freedom.

“Before we do the typical backyard celebration we want to take out the time to honor those who gave us that right.”