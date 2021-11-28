Lafayette firefighters battle early morning commercial fire along NW Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – The Lafayette Fire Department responds to an early morning commercial fire along NW Evangeline Thruway at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday.

LFD Investigation Alton Trahan confirms firefighters received a call from a passerby stating smoke was coming from a large commercial building, iTA Truck Sales and Services, 2835 NW Evangeline Thruway.

Firefighters arrived on scene and discovered a major fire in the service shop of the large building.

Public Information Officer, Investigator Alton Trahan confirms that after gaining access to the building a large utility truck used for digging power poles was on fire.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from propagating to the office and sales area.

According to authorities, the building sustained fire damage primarily in the service area.

The office and sales section sustained smoke damage.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in a utility service truck causing major damage to several other vehicles in the shop.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.