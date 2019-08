LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters are investigating a Wednesday night arson

It happened in the 300 block of St. Charles Street.

Firefighters say they responded to ca call about a vehicle fire in a garage; when they arrived, everyone who were in the garage apartment were outside.

No one was hurt but the vehicle and apartment suffered heavy damage.

Fire investigators believe that the fire was set intentionally; they add that the fire started in the garage are and then spread.