Lafayette family restaurant celebrates 50 years in business

Lagneaux’s is celebrating 50 years of business with both family and customers.

The restaurant started out as a meat market, and has now grown into an Acadiana staple.

Shelia Green is the daughter of the original founder and says she is thankful for the customers who have supported the restaurant since its opening.

As the present owner of the restaurant, Green says she plans to maintain the legacy her parents left behind.

“Very proud to be able to continue their legacy, and keep it up to the standards that they kept it.”

You can visit Lagneaux’s for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner Monday through Saturday.