Lafayette drone company, FlyGuys, on the cutting edge of drone boom

They look and sound like giant insects, but drones are now becoming a real force in the business world. Three years ago, FlyGuys Drone Pilot Company CEO Adam Zayor and president Tim Handley decided they wanted to be on the cutting edge of the “drone boom” and started their own business.

“We coordinate with a lot of clients nationwide, train pilots, take media, analyze it and send it back,” Zayor said.

Currently, FlyGuys has 90 pilots all across the nation. On average, the company is adding one pilot a day.

FlyGuys is aiming to be the Uber of drone pilot services.

“We are the largest organic group of affiliate pilots in the nation,” Zayor said.

The company feels that is just scratched the surface of the drone industry both on local and national levels.

“We believe we are the ones building relationships with clients and in the next three years there will be a monsoon when it comes to drones,” Handley said.

The sky’s the limit, literally.

“I believe we have the potential to be a billion-dollar company if we execute well,” Handley said.