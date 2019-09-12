Lafayette dog park to close temporarily

The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department is scheduling work to correct drainage issues at the new Beaullieu Dog Park.

From 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, the Beaullieu Dog Park will be closed to the public as Phase 2 begins on drainage plans.

The Beaullieu Dog Park will re-open to the public at 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting) once all heavy equipment has been removed from this facility, officials said.

Phase 3 of the Beaullieu project will provide a permanent solution to the drainage problems with the work tentatively scheduled to begin early in 2020.