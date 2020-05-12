Lafayette Diocese to reopen churches at 25% occupancy rate

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Diocese of Lafayette will soon allow churches to reopen their doors for in-person services.

Since April, parishioners have been forced to adapt by watching their weekly worship services on-air at KLFY or stream the service online.

Though given the green light to reopen earlier on Monday by Governor John Bel Edwards, the diocese says it has sent directives to all Diocesan entities on the implementation of Phase I.

“The Diocese of Lafayette has already sent directives to all Diocesan entities on the implementation of Phase I. These directives include maximum 25% occupancy rate of each church, social distancing at all times, and hygiene precautions. Directives relating to outdoor Masses remain in effect as they were previously set,” Bishop Deshotel announced.

Deshotel says the new directives will enable the faithful of the Diocese to begin practicing their faith in their churches and to nourish their spiritual lives.