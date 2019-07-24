Lafayette convicted felon sentenced to 100 months imprisonment for possession of firearms

27-year-old Shelby Jude Darby of Lafayette was sentenced Tuesday to 100 months in federal prison and three years supervised release for illegally possessing a 9 mm pistol and an AK-47 style rifle.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Darby pleaded guilty March 27, to possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

On November 1, 2017, Lafayette Police pulled over Darby’s vehicle because of illegally dark tint on the vehicle’s windows.

Darby stepped out of the vehicle and immediately fled on foot down an alley between a residence and a garage, according to a press release.

Officers gave chase and arrested him.

At the time, he was found in possession of an SCCY, Model CPX2, and a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol on the ground where Darby had been laying.

The officers then returned to Darby’s vehicle where they saw a Romarm/Cugir, Model WASR 10/63 UF, 7.620-caliber semi-automatic rifle, which was located between the driver’s seat and center console along with various illegal narcotics.

Darby is a felon who was previously convicted in February of 2016 for possession of Hydrocodone.

According to federal law, a convicted felon is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

The ATF and the Lafayette Police Department conducted the investigation.