Broussard, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Coach Pitch Little League faced Ascension Parish for the state crown.

Lafayette was down 2-0 early before winning 3-2.

It’s their first championship in 5 years.

All of Lafayette’s runs were scored in the bottom of the third inning.

Noah Jack Miller would ground into an RBI fielder’s choice for the first run of the game.

In the same inning, Liam Carriere drove in the game-tying and go-ahead runs with a triple.

“The feeling after that last out was like that I had won my first championship ever.

it was the best feeling ever, said team member Cooper Kling.

“Coach pitch is the funnest year of baseball you know as a baseball player, and they’ll remember it forever.

I mean the amount of game they played and the amount of work, and just the dedication from everybody, they’ll remember it forever, I will,” added coach Ronald Dufrene.