Lafayette area firefighters join task force headed to assist with Hurricane Dorian

More than 100 Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue Personnel are heading to Florida to provide assistance with Hurricane Dorian.

Officials say the search and rescue unit consists of three teams of 35 members each bringing two boats and one incident support team.

The unit will include New Orleans emergency crews, several k-9 teams, State Fire Marshal Staff, and firefighters from across the state.

Seven Lafayette Firefighters will be apart of the mission.

Officials say they will head to Jacksonville, Florida and wait there for further assignments.

The team is expected to be deployed for up to two weeks.