La. Sheriffs’ Association, International Union of Police Association endorse Edwards for governor

Two law enforcement organizations in Louisiana have thrown their support behind Gov. John Bel Edwards’ reelection.
Today, Gov. Edwards was endorsed by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association.
Additionally, Gov. Edwards was also endorsed by the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA), which represents more than 2,000 law enforcement officers across Louisiana.
Upon hearing the news, Gov. Edwards issued the following statement:
“I am honored to be endorsed by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association and the IUPA. I’m the great-grandson, grandson, son and bother of Louisiana sheriffs, and it’s that family tradition of public service that made me want to go to West Point and serve in the Army. In my second term, I’ll continue to be a partner to law enforcement as we work to make our state safer.”