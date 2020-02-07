Krewe Des Chien returns February 15th

Krewe Des Chien will take the streets of Downtown Lafayette on Saturday, February 15th.

Established in 1998, Krewe Des Chien is a local non profit that serves as a fundraiser to support various animal charities in the Acadiana area.

The parade route is about 4 blocks and starts at the library on Congress. This all dog walking parade ends with an after party at the Wurst Biergarten.

Preregistration is open now, but you can also register the day of parade at the library from noon to 1:30 pm.

The registration price for Krewe Des Chien is 25 dollars.

More information on Krewe Des Chien can be found by clicking here.