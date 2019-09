After five years, KLFY anchor Rob Macko will be starting a new chapter in his life.

Rob made the announcement during the 10 p.m. newscast that he had accepted a position with WOWK in Charleston,West Virginia as the new evening anchor.

“The knowledge Rob brought to the news desk was priceless. You could see it on the air every night.” Co-anchor Darla Montgomery said.

Good Luck to you Rob. You will be greatly missed here at KLFY!