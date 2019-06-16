Live Now
Kitten encased in spray foam finds forever home

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The kitten who was found encased in spray foam in a garbage can last month has been adopted.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a garbage collector was emptying a trash can on SW Minter Road when he noticed the contents were not emptying. He took a closer look and found the kitten hanging upside down from its back legs, covered in spray foam. He could hear it whining. 

The kitten was taken to a vet and determined to be a stray. They haven’t uncovered how the kitten got into the garbage can or if it was a criminal act. 

The Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter named the kitten Lucky McFoamy and says it has been adopted by a woman named Denise.

