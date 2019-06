KFC is rolling out a limited time Cheetos Sandwich.

Special announcement: I am finger lickin’ thrilled to bring the KFC Cheetos Sandwich to KFC locations nationwide on July 1. pic.twitter.com/ENL0F8aKDC— KFC (@kfc) June 20, 2019

The KFC Cheetos Sandwich contains a fried chicken filet with Cheetos sauce placed on a bun with mayo and a layer of crunch Cheetos.

You can find the sandwich at KFC locations nationwide starting July 1.