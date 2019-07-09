Kevin Daigle guilty of first-degree murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent

Kevin Daigle has been found guilty of first-degree murder of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent.

The 12-person jury went into deliberations at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and the verdict was announced just after 4 p.m.

Daigle was on trial for the 2015 shooting death of Vincent, who he killed during a traffic stop near Bell City.

The prosecution is pursuing the death penalty for Daigle. The penalty phase will start Wednesday.

The state rested its case Tuesday morning and the defense put on its side, starting with dash cam video and audio from inside the police car where Daigle was put after his arrest.

In the video the jurors could not see Daigle for upwards of an hour but could hear him him screaming at the top of his lungs, cursing, crying and pleading that he was hot and hurting and that he had been beaten.

Daigle was cuffed and maybe otherwise restrained, repeatedly pounding his fists, feet, or both in tandem, in the police car.

Then he’s heard pleading, “What did I do?” and saying he didn’t do anything.

There are a few moments of silence when Daigle may have been out of the vehicle but he is eventually taken to a hospital where he is swabbed for DNA and his blood-alcohol level is tested.